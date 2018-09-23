PM May, EU leaders need to look at room for movement on Brexit -UK lawmaker

May's 'Chequers' plan was soundly rejected by EU leaders. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 23 — Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit proposals seem to have no life left in them and the government and European leaders need to look at what room for movement there is in negotiations, a senior pro-EU lawmaker from her Conservatives said today.

At a summit in Austria on Thursday, EU leaders rejected May’s “Chequers” plan, saying she needed to give ground on trade and customs arrangements for the UK border with Ireland.

“I am not sure there is life left in Chequers ...,” Nicky Morgan, chair of parliament’s Treasury Select Committee and a former government minister, told Sky News.

“We want to see a deal, the question I think that has to be answered now by the government, by the EU leaders is what room for movement is there, how do we move on from where we ended up last week?” — Reuters