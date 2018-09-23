PTPTN: Draft repayment method to be tabled to cabinet in two weeks

National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KANGAR, Sept 23 — The draft National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) repayment method would be tabled to the Cabinet in two weeks’ time, said its chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

Even though the amount of arrears was very high, he said the PTPTN had the responsibility to assist borrowers to pay off their loans.

“I cannot disclose the content of the draft,” he told reporters after visiting storm-hit Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Perlis here today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday lambasted errant borrowers of the PTPTN loans for their untrustworthiness which he said has resulted in unpaid loans totalling RM36 billion. — Bernama