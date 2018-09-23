Has science gone too far? Meet the nasi lemak mooncake

What fusion awaits Malaysian's favourite dish next? — Facebook / Casahana

PETALING JAYA, September 23 — The last two years brought us a steady flow of nasi lemak-inspired takes on items from burgers to ice-creams, and smoothies to condoms.

Now, Malaysia’s national dish is has inspired the nasi lemak mooncake.

The idea by HYT Food Industries and its pastry brand, Casahana, came about when they were figuring how to add a spicy twist to the traditional Chinese pastry.

“Delicious notes of savoury sambal spices and the fusion of coconut milk and lotus paste provide a mild and sweet fusion.

“These comes together to provide a blending twist to the traditional nasi lemak dish with the traditional mooncake,” a post on its official Facebook page read.

Looks tempting, but we'll pass on this. — Facebook / Casahana

The nasi lemak mooncake was made available for purchase shortly before National Day and is priced at RM19.90.

The bakery has various outlets nationwide in Pahang, Johor, Malacca, Perak, Penang and Klang Valley.

In April, McDonald's released the nasi lemak burger, almost a year after myBurgerLab's version.

In February last year, Kedah-based Melissa Tan Chia Hui released the nasi lemak ice-cream at a cafe in Alor Setar which sold for RM10 each.