Toxic alcohol death toll rises to 36 as at 2pm

Thirty-six people in the country have died from toxic alcohol poisoning. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 ― The number of death due to toxic alcohol poisoning in the country as at 2pm today increased to 36 people, with the latest fatality reported in Perak yesterday.

In Ipoh, the Perak Health, Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Human Resources Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said a local man, who were among two Malaysians, aged 41 and 53, reported in critical condition at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB), here died yesterday.

“The other victim is reported (still) in critical condition at HRPB, while another victim, aged 35, is expected to be discharged soon, he told reporters after attending the “Memory Walk 2018” for Dementia Awareness here today.

This brings to three the number of people who died from toxic alcohol poisoning.

The number of fatalities reported due to toxic alcohol poisoning so far was 24 in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur (nine) and Perak (three).

Sivanesan said no new case of toxic alcohol poisoning was reported in Perak, with the number still at five in the state.

On another development, he said an outbreak of mumps was detected at Sekolah Tuanku Abdul Rahman here recently.

However, he said the situation was under control. ― Bernama