Youth missing in Gunung Singai found safe

BAU, Sept 23 — A 22-year-old youth who went missing while hiking Gunung Singai, seven days ago, was found safe today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Tiong Ling Hii said a search and rescue team found Stanley Khoo at 8.40am.

The victim was found on a steep hill slope with a gradient of about 80 degrees.

“He was found in a weak state and was taken to the Borneo Medical Centre in Kuching for treatment,” Tiong said.

He said some villagers heard cries for help at about 8.10am and alerted the team who went to the site and managed to locate him.

Khoo went missing on Sept 17 after ascending the mountain on foot alone. — Bernama