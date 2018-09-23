Another 10 men detained over brawl during PKR elections

Police have detained another 10 men believed to have been involved in a scuffle during the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Merbok divisional elections. — AFP file pic

SUNGAI PETANI, Sept 23 — The police have detained another 10 men believed to have been involved in a scuffle following a commotion that resulted in injury during the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Merbok divisional elections near here, yesterday.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said with the arrest, police have detained 14 men aged between 20 and 50 to assist in investigations.

“The 10 men were nabbed around Kuala Muda district between 11 pm and 2 am but a man who is in his 50s was released on police bail due to health reasons,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Adzli said the 13 men have been remanded for three days beginning from today to facilitate investigations under Section 148 for rioting.

Yesterday in a media report, Adzli was quoted as saying that the commotion took place between 12 and 12.30 pm and an individual who was injured on the head had to be sent for outpatient treatment at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital here.

Meanwhile, PKR Election Committee secretary Ismail Yusop in a press conference last night said that all PKR voting processes conducted in Kedah have been cancelled following several issues while the elections scheduled in Perak and Perlis today, have been postponed. — Bernama