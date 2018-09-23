Sabah archer and Terengganu sprinter named as best Sukma athletes

Sabah’s archer Eugenius Lo Foh Soon was crowned as the best sportsman of the 19th Sukma at Perak Stadium, Ipoh, September 22, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sep 23 — It was a memorable day for Sabah archer Eugenius Lo Foh Soon and Terengganu sprinter Azreen Nabila Alias who was named as sportsman and sportswoman of the 19th Malaysian Games (Sukma) last night.

The athletes received their trophies from Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at the Sukma closing ceremony held at the Perak Stadium, here. Terengganu sprinter Azreen Nabila Alias wins the best sportswoman award of the 19th Sukma at Perak Stadium, Ipoh, September 22, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Lo won three gold medals in 70m, 50m and 30m individual compound events and one silver in group compound event.

The 17-year-old broke the national record in the 30m individual compound held by Penang’s Khambeswaran in Sarawak two years ago.

He also broke another two Sukma record in the 70m and 50m individual compound events.

“I’m happy and at the same time I’m surprised as well, because I didn’t expect to get this award.

“I thank the Sabah Sport Council, my team manager, coach, fellow athletes and my parents who supported me,” he told reporters.

Lo, who participated in the game twice, said that this was his best achievement as he only won one gold medal in men’s group 50m compound event in Sarawak two years ago.

The student from the Kota Kinabalu High School said that he will concentrate in his studies after Sukma as he will be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

“I will pursue my studies first...my ambition is to become an aircraft engineer. If I have a chance, I will continue this sport. Studies are the priority at the moment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azreen won three gold medals in women’s 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

The 18-year-old broke the 10-year-old Sukma record held by Johor’s Siti Fatima in 100m by clocking 11.81s. She beat the record by 00.01s.

“I’m happy and proud to win this title. I have participated in three Sukma since 2014, but I never won a gold medal.

“But, for this Sukma not only I won three gold medals, but also named as the best athlete. I’m really satisfied with my performance,” she said.

Azreen added that she dedicates the award to her late father, Alias Che Ngah, who passed away four years ago.

The pre-university student from the Bukit Jalil Sports School said that her next plan is to prepare for the SEA Games next year.