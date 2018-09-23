We don’t need pity, Youth chief tells Umno

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki speaking to reporters at PWTC on September 23, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Umno is not seeking others’ sympathy and must focus on rebuilding the party internally, said Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Ahead of the Umno general assembly next week, Asyraf told grassroots leaders to take their cue from president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s policy speech then.

“We do not need to seek the sympathy from any parties because what is most important is we have to be clear on how we intend to strengthen Umno,” said Asyraf when asked on the budding cooperation between Umno and Islamist PAS.

“If there is anything that we need to admit, we must be honest to our party members. And most importantly, the basics the cause of the party should never be compromised. This should be reinforced.”

Asked to share other matters discussed during the Umno supreme council meeting earlier today, he said this included the resignations of Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Kimanis MP Anifah Aman, but declined to elaborate.

The party leadership will also discuss its position on the Port Dickson by-election during its political bureau meeting tomorrow, he added.

“What is most important right now is the focus on building the party.

“We must not feel disheartened because the strength of Umno is within its grassroots. Therefore, they are awaiting the message that we plan to deliver to them on the direction of the party,” Asyraf reiterated.

Yesterday, Umno advisory council chairman Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah reminded his party that it was still the largest in the opposition and need not “crawl” to PAS for survival.

He also urged Umno to sit out the PD poll scheduled for Oct 13, saying there was no benefit in contesting.

On September 15, Zahid led Umno leaders to attended the PAS Muktamar in Kuala Terengganu, in a move seen as paying homage to his party’s former rival.

The move upset some in the party, including Mustapa and Anifah.