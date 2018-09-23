Anwar’s return to Parliament not a surprise, says Negri MB

Aminuddin said the people in Port Dickson welcomed Anwar (pic) to contest the seat and were confident of Anwar becoming the eighth prime minister. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Sept 23 ― PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s decision to contest in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election to pave the way for his return as a parliamentarian and then as the eighth prime minister is not made in a sudden, but was discussed agreed upon by all parties during the establishment of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Negri Sembilan PKR chairman Aminuddin Harun said all parties should realise that the decision to get a royal pardon was to secure an early release from prison for Anwar to be able to do so after PH took over the country’s administration.

“As we all know that during the 14th general election campaign and during the setting up of PH, we had discussed that on the day PH wins, Anwar would be released with a royal pardon and then will contest for a parliamentary seat before being appointed as prime minister.

“This has been jointly agreed by all key PH leaders then. So, there is no question the issue is new and has given rise to negative perception and doubts (in PH),” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama here recently.

Aminuddin, who is Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar, however admitted that there were negative perceptions on Anwar’s intention to contest for the parliamentary seat, but not among the constituents of Port Dickson.

Based on his observation, he said, the people in Port Dickson welcomed Anwar to contest the seat and were confident of Anwar becoming the eighth prime minister.

“When Anwar expressed his intention to contest in the by-election and that it was time for his return as a parliamentarian to empower the Parliament, while Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad continues to administer as prime minister, this was well-received by the PKR parliamentarians.

There are various races in Port Dickson with 43 per cent of them Malay, Chinese (33 per cent) , Indian (22 per cent) and others (two per cent).

Based on the population composition, Aminuddin said he was optimistic that Anwar would be well-received by the people in Port Dickson and also win the by-election.

He said the spillover of Anwar's win would also be felt by the people of Negri Sembilan in general, and with one of the parliamentary constituencies in Negri Sembilan under the prime minister, it would be a boost to the the state’ economy and other sectors,” he added.

Therefore, Aminuddin advised the people in Port Dickson to discharge their responsibility as voters in the constituency as their votes would not only determine their member of parliament, but also the next prime minister.

He said the low turnout of voters in three by-elections in Selangor showed the people assuming the country being politically stable and there was no need for them to go out to vote as PH would still win.

“I hope they change such a mentality because their votes are very meaningful. Efforts will be made to get voters to go out to exercise their right, including to get those staying outside Port Dickson to return to vote,” he added.

Last September 12, incumbent Port Dickson member of Parliament Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, vacated the seat to give way for Anwar to return to the Dewan Rakyat.

Danyal won the seat in the last general election with a majority of 17,710 votes, defeating Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate Datuk VS Mogan and Mahfuz Roslan, from PAS. ― Bernama