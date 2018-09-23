Final trailer for ‘The Sisters Brothers’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Sisters Brothers’ that stars Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly among others.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 ― Annapurna Pictures has released the final official trailer for Jacques Audiard’s dark comedy Western The Sisters Brothers.

The film is based on Patrick Dewitt’s novel of the same name and it follows two brothers, Eli (Joaquin Phoenix) and Charlie Sisters (John C. Reilly), who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss.

The film also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed, Rutger Hauer, Carol Kane and Rebecca Root.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Based on Dewitt’s acclaimed novel of the same name, follows two brothers ― Eli and Charlie Sisters ― who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss. The story, a genre-hybrid with comedic elements, takes place in Oregon in 1851.”

The Sisters Brothers opened in selected US theatres this weekend.