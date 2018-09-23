IPCMC in line with govt’s commitment to combat corruption, says minister

Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the IPCMC would act as an independent body to look into police complaints more holistically. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SANDAKAN, Sept 23 ― The setting up of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) to replace the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) is in line with the government’s serious commitment to combat and eradicate corruption.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the IPCMC would act as an independent body to look into police complaints more holistically.

The establishment of the IPCMC was due to the many complaints against the police force, he told reporters after attending the Mooncake Festival at Taman Mawar market here last night.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that the cabinet had agreed to convert the EAIC into IPCMC and the Public Complaints Bureau into Ombudsman Malaysia to ensure a more effective management of public complaints against enforcement authorities and government departments and agencies in Malaysia respectively.

Liew, who is also Batu Sapi MP, said the Ombudsman Malaysia would tackle the problem of misconduct among public officials.

“I believe that with the Ombudsman Act, complaints handling will be more effective,” he said. ― Bernama