After tahfiz school sodomy, deputy minister urges renewed vigilance

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh says parents, teachers and relevant authorities must regularly review security measures in place for children. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Parents, teachers and relevant authorities must regularly review security measures in place for children, said Hannah Yeoh in response to news of a tahfiz school principal’s arrest for sodomising his students.

Police disclosed yesterday that they arrested the 30-year-old man earlier this month over reports that he forced anal sex on at least nine students at his tahfiz centre in Kepong.

“I have met with some of the children sodomised at the tahfiz centre and all parties including religious councils, PTAs and parents must periodically review the safety and welfare of children,” she wrote on Twitter.

Yeoh is deputy minister at the Women, Family And Community Development Ministry.

Even before this latest controversy at the Kepong tahfiz centre, the ministry was already grappling with issues such as infant deaths at nurseries as well as incidents of child marriages.

Tahfiz centres are increasingly making news over lapses of safety and security, including an arson case last September in which 21 students and two teachers were killed.

Police said they are investigating the principal under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. It is unclear if he will also be investigated under Section 377A of the Penal Code for sodomy.