Report: MH370 pilot left suggestive comments on twin models’ FB page

A woman looks at messages of support left for family members and passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang March 18, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The pilot of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah had been fixated with the social media profiles of models Lan Qi Min and Lan Qi Hui between 2013 and 2014.

British tabloid Daily Mail Online reported that in the 12 months before the flight disappeared in March 2014, Zaharie left 97 allegedly suggestive comments on the twin sisters’ Facebook profiles.

Zaharie was 53 at the time and married; the twins were 30 years’ younger.

“A vast majority of his messages were ignored. He implored the twins to come to Kuala Lumpur, where he lived with his wife,” according to the Daily Mail Online.

Zaharie’s social media activities were first reported by Australia’s The Herald Sun and The Daily Telegraph yesterday.

In one of the posts cited, Min Lan uploaded a photograph of herself in a bathrobe, to which Zaharie asked if she was fresh out of a shower.

MH370 piloted by Zaharie disappeared on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

The plane and all 239 people on board remain missing to this day despite a global search effort that has since stopped.

The mystery of the plane’s disappearance made it a incubation chamber for speculation and conspiracy theories, one of which posits that the incident was a result of a suicidal pilot.

However, the Safety Investigation Report on MH370 released on July 30 showed “nothing negative” about Zaharie’s character, nature of work, professional record and family conditions prior to piloting the Boeing 777.

The last recorded communication from the plane was Zaharie signing off with “Good night, Malaysian three seven zero”, as the plane left the Malaysian airspace.