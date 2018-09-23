Ku Li: Umno mustn’t go to PAS on its knees

Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah says Umno must be its own refuge and rebuild from within instead of grasping at any opportunity for formal alliances to replace the crumbling Barisan Nasional. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Umno is the best-represented Opposition party and need not grovel to PAS for political support, said a critical Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

The Gua Musang MP stressed that the Malay nationalist party must be its own refuge and rebuild from within instead of grasping at any opportunity for formal alliances to replace the crumbling Barisan Nasional.

“I think it is too early. The number of (Umno) Parliament members is still big and the highest. in Dewan Rakyat. Why do we need to crawl to look for others?

“The ties between Umno and PAS do not make sense,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

The Kelantan prince also called Ku Li said it was consequently illogical for him to entertain calls for such a collaboration in his capacity as the party’s advisory council chairman.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi brought the bulk of his party’s leadership to the annual PAS Muktamar in Kuala Terengganu this month, in a move seen as kow-towing to the Islamists that were his party’s traditional and former rivals.

Shortly after, two senior leaders resigned citing disillusionment with Umno’s apparent trajectory.

In the Sinar Harian interview, Ku Li insisted that any collaboration between Umno and PAS was strictly informal.

“I was certainly not informed at all of it. Maybe they had discussed it between themselves during the Supreme Council (meeting), and I’m not part of it,” he said.

Insisting that PAS was and remains disingenuous with its plan to work with Umno, he reminded his party that it was the Islamists who ousted Umno in Terengganu in the 14th general election.

Citing his state of Kelantan, he claimed party members there were still aggrieved with PAS and said the same sentiments must exist in the neighbouring Terengganu.

“It can’t be that after two days they did that is us, they want to be nice to us. This is the grassroot perception towards the Umno ties,” he said.

PAS seized Kelantan from Umno/BN in 1990 and regained Terengganu in the 14th general election.

On the departures of two senior Umno leaders — Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Kimanis MP Datuk Seri Anifah Aman — Ku Li alleged this was part of PPBM’s plan to shore up its position as the second-smallest party in Pakatan Harapan.

He claimed the chairman of PPBM, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, intended to reinforce his party against PKR, the largest party in the four-member pact.

The Kelantan lawmaker did not offer, however, any evidence for this view beyond speculating that a power struggle was forming in PH.

Dr Mahathir is meant to make way eventually for PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to become prime minister and the latter is setting the plan in motion by contesting the Port Dickson by-election forced expressly for him.