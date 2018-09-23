Arcade Fire drop ‘Peter Pan’ remix video with a dub flavour

Canadian band Arcade Fire. — AFP pic

TORONTO, Sept 23 ― Canadian band Arcade Fire have shared a remix video for their song, Peter Pan, which has a Jamaican flavour.

Spin.com reports that this latest version actually comprises two remixes ― one by Equiknoxx and one by Jeremy Ashbourne ― and that the video, which charts a budding romance, was filmed in Jamaica.

According to Pitchfork, the video features the dancehall stars Maleik Lamont and Rayana Campbell. The original version of Arcade Fire’s Peter Pan features on the band’s latest album, Everything Now, released in July. ― AFP-Relaxnews