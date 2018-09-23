Rita Ora releases new track and video

Rita Ora arriving at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York, January 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 ― Let You Love Me debuted with its accompanying video on Friday.

The music video is lit in reds and oranges, and shows Ora at a party in London. She dances, locks eyes and flirts with a fellow partygoer, but she’s singing about her relationship troubles as she does so: “Every time it gets too real/ And every time I feel like sabotaging/ I start running again/ And every time I push away/ I really wanna say that I’m sorry.”

The deceptively danceable chorus is equally melancholy: “What’s the matter with me/ Oh, I wish that I could let you love me.”

Let You Love Me is the first single from Ora’s upcoming album, Phoenix, announced earlier this week. Phoenix is due out November 21.

The record will also feature several previously released singles, including Anywhere, Your Song (co-written with Ed Sheeran), For You (featuring Liam Payne), and Girls, featuring Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX. Lonely Together, Ora’s 2017 collaboration with the late Avicii, is also on the tracklist. ― AFP-Relaxnews