A look at five upcoming movies featuring music from chart acts (VIDEO)

Lady Gaga makes her major movie debut in ‘A Star is Born.’ ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 ― Movie score composers, such as John Williams for Jaws, Michel Legrand for The Thomas Crown Affair or Maurice Jarre for Lawrence of Arabia, often stay in the shadows of the industry, even if their work remains essential to a film's success. Sometimes, however, major stars of the music world, who are used to life in the limelight, are called on to contribute to movie soundtracks. Here's a look at some forthcoming films featuring musical contributions from famous artists.

Lady Gaga for A Star is Born, directed by Bradley Cooper

In this third remake of the film of the same name ― first directed by William A. Wellman in 1937, then by George Cukor in 1954 ― Lady Gaga plays the role of Ally, a talented singer who suffers from self-doubt. She meets Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper (who also directs the movie), an alcoholic country singer whose career is on the wane, and who turns Ally into a star. To accompany her big movie debut, the Born This Way singer penned the song Shallow, performed by Ally and Jack. The film opens in US theatres on October 5.

Thom Yorke for Suspiria, directed by Luca Guadagnio

The frontman of the British band, Radiohead, has a third solo album in store for the Suspiria movie soundtrack. The film, directed by Luca Guadagnio, is a remake of Dario Argento's 1977 horror film, and opens in US theatres on limited release from October 26 or on wide release from November 2. The soundtrack is slated for release October 26. The single Suspirium is out now.

Sade for Widows, directed by Steve McQueen

The star of the 1980s and 1990s has contributed a track called The Big Unknown to Steve McQueen's upcoming movie starring Viola Davis and Michelle Rodriguez, Pitchfork.com reports. Opening November 16 in the US, Widows tells the story of four widows who step up to finish a job started by their deceased criminal husbands. Sade recently released her first new song in seven years, Flower of the Universe, which featured on the soundtrack to the movie, A Wrinkle in Time, directed by Ava DuVernay and released in March.

Eminem for Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer

After Céline Dion's track for the new Deadpool movie, Eminem is the latest star to lend his voice an antihero adventure with Venom. The track of the same name features on the rapper's latest album, Kamikaze. Venom opens October 5 in US theatres.

Sia for Vox Lux, directed by Brady Corbet

Natalie Portman plays the role of a rising pop star in the upcoming film from Brady Corbet. Vox Lux explores American history from 1999 to the present day through the eyes of this singer. Australian artist Sia has been signed up to write original songs for the picture. ― AFP-Relaxnews