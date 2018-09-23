Cops detain tahfiz school principal for allagedly sodomising students

Police arrested the principal of a tahfiz centre for allegedly sodomising nine students. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 ― The principal of a tahfiz centre in Kepong was detained by the police for allegedly sodomising nine students from the school.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacop said the 30-year-old suspect was nabbed a day after the police received a report from a teacher at the centre on September 13.

He said the report alleged that the victims were aged between 11 and 16.

“The tahfiz students informed the complainant about the acts by the 30-year-old suspect who is the principal of the tahfiz centre.

“The suspect is believed to have molested and sodomised all the victims and the case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Zainuddin urged members of the public with any information on the case to report to the police.

“Public cooperation is vital in ensuring the well-being and security of the people and the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to police sources, all nine students were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters for having their statements recorded before being sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further examination.

All students have since be taken home by their families. ― Bernama