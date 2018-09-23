PD constituents wanted incumbent MP to stay, says Umno man

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned on September 12 to give way to PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest the seat in the October 13 by-election. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PORT DICKSON, Sept 23 ― The constituents of Port Dickson would rather see its outgoing MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah serve his full term, Port Dickson Umno division chief Mohd Faizal Ramli said.

Mohd Faizal said local residents expressed disappointment in Danyal’s resignation and felt that he should stay on and serve those who voted him into office during the 2018 general election.

“Speaking to non-partisan voters, they felt that the by-election is a waste, especially now with an uncertain economic situation as what has been said by the new government,” Mohd Faizal told Malay Mail at his office recently.

“They wanted to see Danyal in action, working hard to help the people here but he resigned only after four months. Many felt the by-election was unnecessary and forced.

“It should not have happened as the MP is still healthy and of sound mind and body. Only in the case of death or if the MP has fallen ill, then it is expected.”

Danyal, who is also a retired senior naval officer, resigned on September 12 to give way to PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest the seat in the October 13 by-election and return to Parliament.

His resignation drew the ire of the National Patriots Association that accused Danyal of betraying the trust of his voters, especially army and police veterans who helped his campaign in the 14th general election.

Mohd Faizal said such sentiments existed among the armed forces veterans in Port Dickson, said their community was looking forward to having an MP who understood their situation.

“Being a former member of the armed forces himself, armed forces veterans here felt that they finally received an MP that could provide the help they need.

“But when he resigned, many of them too (army veterans) felt disappointed,” he said.