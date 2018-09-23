PPBM man welcomes Rafizi, Abdullah Sani to PD campaign

Port Dickson PPBM Armada chief Megat Muhammad Faris Megat Ismail says PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli (pic) and Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid can campaign in the seaside town. — Benama pic

PORT DICKSON, Sept 23 ― PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli and Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid can campaign in Port Dickson, said a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) youth chief.

Port Dickson PPBM Armada chief Megat Muhammad Faris Megat Ismail said young people in the seaside town welcomed all parties to help PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar win the October 13 by-election.

“We welcome them in open arms and want to work together in ensuring the victory of Datuk Seri Anwar.

“There is no obstruction or resistance from any of our youth members and even those from other Pakatan Harapan (PH) youth wings in Port Dickson for anyone to campaign in the by-election,” Megat Muhammad Faris told Malay Mail in an interview.

PPBM Port Dickson coordinator Ramli Awang had warned Rafizi and Abdullah Sani to stay away from the by-election.

Ramli clarified that he welcomed Anwar to contest in Port Dickson, but said PPBM members were slighted by Rafizi and Abdullah Sani’s comment that PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Council of Eminent Persons head Tun Daim Zainuddin wanted to topple Anwar.

“This is Ramli’s personal view and does not represent PPBM Youth. Even ordinary members that I talked to have no problem for anyone to come and campaign for Datuk Seri Anwar,” said Muhammad Faris.

Muhammad Faris also opined that the district could stand to benefit from an increase in economic activities and better infrastructure development as he was sure that Anwar, the incoming PKR president and prime minister-in-waiting, would take extra care of Port Dickson.

Commenting on the rivalry between Rafizi and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, PKR Telok Kemang deputy youth chief Ammar Rashid said young people were not interested in getting involved.

“It cannot be denied that there differing camps (in the party). However, the youth remain impartial in such right situation. For us the party, comes first and we intend to simply work and produce results.

“As youth, we cannot resort to segregation or even factionalism within our ranks. We want to

work with everyone in ensuring every component of the party works effectively,” he said.