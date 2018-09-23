PD voters upset over MP’s resignation, but welcome poll’s economic prospects

A giant billboard of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is seen in Port Dickson September 21, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Sept 23 ― Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah’s resignation as the elected representative of Port Dickson has left some voters disappointed as they feel that he should serve out his term.

But others are excited at the economic opportunity the by-election would bring, as tourists will be coming out in droves to Port Dickson during the campaign period.

Former army captain Amran Alias, 68 said the by-election was unnecessary and it was seen as a political move.

“This entire by-election feels forced and completely unnecessary. It seems like a move to only a political objective rather than for the good benefit of the people,” Amran told Malay Mail.

“Danyal is still healthy and able to serve his term. His resignation not more than a year in office is insensitive and inconsiderate to the people who have voted for him.

“Why can't Datuk Seri Anwar be a bit more patient? He will be PM in due time. Why the need to rush?”

Danyal resigned as an MP on September 12 to pave way for PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest in a by-election and return to Parliament.

Malay Mail spoke to eight people in the seaside town to gauge their expectations and opinions on the October 13 by-election.

Nurasnida Ismail, 32, said it was unacceptable for Danyal to let go of his seat just to give way to Anwar.

“If he (Danyal) just want to give up easily the seat, what will the rakyat get in return?” she said.

She believes that Anwar is an outsider who may not know the ins and outs of Port Dickson.

Zulfaidah Dollah, a 51-year-old housewife at Kampung Sawah, expressed shock that Anwar chose Port Dickson to contest.

“Anwar is someone prominent. Why would he want this seat?” she said, adding that she opposed a forced by-election even if it was to enable Anwar to become the next PM.

She expressed dissatisfaction with Danyal’s resignation, saying that people voted for him and that such a situation has led to distrust in the new government.

“People have chosen him, but he simply gave up the seat that people have entrusted him with,’’ she said.

On Thursday, the Election Commission announced that the Port Dickson by-election will cost an estimated RM3.6 million.

There are however local residents who welcome the by-election.

Said Muhammad Said Yusof, a 67-year-old convenient store owner, believes that Anwar running in the Negri Sembilan federal seat was good for the constituency.

“Seeing that Anwar would be the next prime minister, he is likely to work hard to improve the district economy and infrastructure. Added that Port Dickson is likely to get extra attention from Cabinet ministers as well if Anwar were to win and made PM.”

Convenient store owner Muhamad Fairuz Gimin, 35, said the Port Dickson by-election will benefit the local economy, especially during the campaign period.

He said Anwar could change Port Dickson into a better location in terms of connectivity and beach development.

“I am confident that if Anwar won the contest, Port Dickson will experience better modernisation here,” he said.

Muhamad Fairuz reiterated that the resignation of former Port Dickson MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah to make way for Anwar was not a big deal to people here.

“We will give chance to him (Anwar). The people here will vote for MP with calibre. Before this, although outsiders contested in Port Dickson Parliament, they still won. So, this time [he] can win as well,” he added.

Port Dickson Umno division chief Mohd Faizal Ramli said one of the upsides of the election was an economic boost for the seaside town that mainly depended on tourism.

“The added attention due to the by-election can help bring more people in throughout the campaign period. It can really help the local traders and owners which depends on tourism as the main source of income,” he said.