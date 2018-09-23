Bersih: Reforms can't wait for Art Harun's appointment under changed Constitution

An Election Commission officer dips a voter’s finger in indelible ink during early voting for the Seri Setia by-election at the ABABIL Multipurpose Hall in Subang September 4, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Much-needed reforms mean that the country cannot afford to wait for the Federal Constitution to be amended before Azhar Azizan @ Harun is appointed as chairman of the Election Commission (EC), Bersih 2.0 said today.

The polls watchdog agreed that the appointment process of Azhar — or Art Harun as he is popularly known — has not complied with ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) election manifesto of appointment via Parliament, or even the watchdog’s own proposed selection processes.

But Bersih 2.0 also acknowledged that Malaysia would first need to amend its Federal Constitution if the country wanted to have such appointment processes in place to ensure the EC’s independence.

“Such constitutional amendments will need the support of two-thirds of the parliamentarians and will take some considerable time, which electoral reform cannot wait in view of three by-elections have come and gone and another pending in Port Dickson,” it said in a statement today.

PH lacks the two-thirds majority in Parliament that is required for constitutional amendments.

Currently, under Article 114 of the Federal Constitution, the EC chairman, deputy chairman and its five other members are appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after consultation with the Conference of Rulers. It does not mention the need for the names to be approved by Parliament beforehand.

Bersih 2.0 had in its electoral reform action plan issued in May 2018 suggested that the prime minister recommend to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to immediately appoint an interim new EC chief for two years to carry out electoral reforms.

The plan also suggested a long-term reform move of forming an Election Commission Nomination Committee to screen applicants to ensure the best candidates are appointed for the job. The nominated candidates are to be submitted to Parliament for approval before they are passed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for approval and appointment.

In the same statement, Bersih 2.0 said it was ready to cooperate, assist and support the new EC chief, adding that it believed Azhar enjoys public confidence for the post and would be able to carry out the needed electoral reforms.

“Azhar bin Azizan is a senior lawyer who has a lot of experience and expertise in dealing with election cases. He fulfils the criteria outlined by Bersih 2.0 on integrity, impartiality and independence with proven knowledge, experience and expertise on electoral system,” it said.