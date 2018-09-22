Perak PKR wants manual voting back after election delayed

A PKR volunteer putting up the PKR flags at Jalan Permatang Pauh for the by-election, Penang, April 26, 2015. Perak PKR proposed today that the party election revert to manual voting, after it was forced to postpone polling originally slated tomorrow due to chaos in other states. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

IPOH, Sept 22 — Perak PKR proposed today that the party election revert to manual voting, after it was forced to postpone polling originally slated tomorrow due to chaos in other states.

Perak PKR chairman Datuk Muhammud Nur Manuty said the state chapter’s elections have been postponed to avoid any untoward accidents, after voting in Kedah and Penang today saw physical brawls and technical problems with PKR’s new e-voting system.

“Although we are ready to go ahead with the election, we respect the decision of the election committee,” he told a last-minute press conference at the state party headquarters here.

“I would like to propose that the party elections be reverted to manual method as further postponement of the election could affect the members’ morale,” he added.

Nur Manuty acknowledged that the postponement would also affect candidates who had been campaigning tirelessly for the past month.

According to him, 60,528 members qualify to vote in 24 divisions in Perak.

“We will station someone at each station to inform members that party elections had been postponed,” he said.

Media reports highlighted police arrests to break up fights and postponement of polling in several Kedah branches earlier today, the first day of PKR’s election.

Technical problems due to PKR’s e-voting system — newly implemented for the party election this year — were also reported.