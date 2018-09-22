Minister proposes Mazlan Aliman to lead Agriculture Ministry agency

Datuk Salahudin Ayub said he had submitted the proposal to appoint Mazlan Aliman as chairman of an under the Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Ministry agency to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for consideration. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TEMERLOH, Sept 22 — Persatuan Anak Peneroka Felda Kebangsaan chairman Mazlan Aliman is expected to be appointed as chairman of a key agency under the Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Ministry.

It Minister Datuk Salahudin Ayub said he had submitted the proposal to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for consideration.

“We have already submitted his name to Dr Mahathir and so far there is no problem...just wait for the Prime Minister’s decision.

“I don’t see any problem for Mazlan’s appointment for what he has done for Felda settlers,” he told reporters after the Parti Amanah Negara 3rd Anniversary Celebrations at Dewan Tun Razak here today.

Salahudin said he had proposed Mazlan for the post in appreciation of his contribution in helping Pakatan Harapan to win in Felda areas in the 14th general election.

The agencies under the ministry include the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority, the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute, the Fisheries Development Authority and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority. — Bernama