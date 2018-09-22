Esscom needs additional allocations, says Azis Jamman

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 22 — The Eastern Sabah Security Command needs additional allocations to carry out its duties more effectively, especially in Sabah waters, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

He revealed that Esscom was among the agencies which received very small allocations, and if this was not addressed, would impact its operations to prevent undesirable elements from encroaching into the country.

Speaking to reporters after opening the state-level ‘Mesej Dari Penjara’ here today, he said that he would be raising the matter with the Finance Ministry so that a higher allocation would be provided to Esscom in Budget 2019.

In a related matter, he said the Malaysian authorities had no communications yet with those responsible for kidnapping two Indonesian nationals in Semporna on Sept 11.

On Sept 20, the Malaysian security forces shot dead two men, believed to be on a kidnapping mission, in Kunak waters. — Bernama