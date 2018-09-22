After Kedah and Penang chaos, Perak PKR delays election indefinitely

Perak PKR information chief Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail said Perak PKR postponed its elections initially scheduled for tomorrow. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 22 — After scuffles and technical problems disrupted voting in Kedah and Penang in the PKR election today, the Perak chapter postponed its elections initially scheduled for tomorrow.

State PKR information chief Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail said the state committee was informed of the matter earlier this evening by party election committee chairman Datuk Rashid Din.

“The decision was taken after taking into consideration what happened in Penang and Kedah today,” she said in a WhatsApp message to the media.

She added a new date has not been set for the Perak election.

Siti Aishah said state chairman Datuk Dr Muhammad Nor Manuty will speak to the press in a media conference later.

Media reports highlighted physical brawls and postponement of polling in several Kedah branches earlier today, the first day of PKR’s election.

Technical problems due to PKR’s new e-voting system were also reported.