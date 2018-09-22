Bersatu to assist in Port Dickson by-election

Negri Sembilan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia will assist Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to win the Port Dickson parliamentary seat in the by-election on October 13. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA PILAH, Sept 22 — Negri Sembilan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will assist Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to win the Port Dickson parliamentary seat in the by-election on October 13.

State Bersatu deputy chairman Eddin Syazlee Shith said all machineries would be mobilised to help Anwar win the seat.

“Obviously this is a candidate from Pakatan Harapan and the matter need not be disputed. Bersatu will be down to assist the campaign as the candidate is from Pakatan Harapan,” he told reporters after presenting belts of Kuala Pilah Malaysian Seni Seni Gayong Association (PSSGM) here today.

Eddin who is also Kuala Pilah MP and Deputy Communication and Multimedia Minister said the party also welcomed its party members from other states to assist in the by-election.

“We welcome and we did not impose any conditions for states to help as we all know this is a responsibility of all members of Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

The Port Dickson parliamentary seat was vacated by its incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah who resigned to make way for Anwar to contest and return to Dewan Rakyat.

The Election Commission has fixed the Port Dickson by-election on Oct 13 with the nomination day on September 29. — Bernama