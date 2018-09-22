Watford held at Fulham after Mitrovic strikes again

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic hits the crossbar with a header during the match against Watford at Craven Cottage in London, September 22, 2018 — Reuters pic LONDON, Sept 22 — Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic hit the target again as they came from behind to earn a 1-1 home Premier League draw against a Watford side left cursing too many missed first-half chances at Craven Cottage today.

Watford’s best start to a top-flight campaign had looked set to continue as Andre Gray’s goal after 90 seconds, as he cashed in on poor Fulham defending, saw them take first-half command.

Javi Gracia’s team, unchanged for the sixth league game, showed why they have been the season’s revelation and looked set for a fifth win in six matches only to spurn several fine chances offered largely by inept home defending.

Yet Fulham were re-energised after the break with prolific Serbian striker Mitrovic becoming joint league top scorer with his fifth goal of the season in the 78th minute and almost grabbing the points with a late header that rattled the bar. — Reuters