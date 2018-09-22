Rina: New MARA chairman to be announced on Wednesday

Rural and Regional Development Minister Rina Harun said MARA will announce its new chairman on Wednesday. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

MELAKA, Sept 22 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will announce its new chairman on Wednesday, said Rural Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun.

She said a special press conference will be held at the MARA office on Wednesday to announce the appointment, adding that she hoped it would strengthen the organisation.

“I hope the future chairman of MARA will play a role for the benefit of all parties,” she told reporters here today.

Rina was speaking at a press conference held after officiating the MERCU entrepreneurship programme at the Melaka International Trade Centre. — Bernama