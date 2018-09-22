Govt to hold round-table discussions on under-aged marriages

Datuk Mujahid Yusof said the government is scheduled to hold roundtable discussions next month to discuss in greater detail the standard operating procedure for under-aged marriages. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TEMERLOH, Sept 22 — The government is scheduled to hold roundtable discussions next month to discuss in greater detail the standard operating procedure for under-aged marriages.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof said the discussions will be held in stages with legal practitioners, shariah judges, academics and ulama.

“The SOP before this was outside the law, which means it may or may not be observed. This (the outcome of the discussions) will be within the law,” he told reporters after attending the Third Anniversary Celebrations of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) at Dewan Tun Razak here today.

Mujahid who is Amanah vice-president was commenting on the latest child marriage case involving a 15-year-old child in Tumpat, Kelantan recently.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail proposed the minimum age limit for marriages at 18 years to protect the health, safety and rights of children in the country.

Meanwhile in Seremban, the proposal to increase the age limit to 18 years will be studied to include the views of ulama and community heads, said Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun. — Bernama