PKR’s decision-making can’t involve everyone, says Anwar

PKR de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the media during a press conference at his home in Segambut, May 16, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Sept 22 — Not all party decisions are made in the presence of everyone, PKR incoming president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said there have been a lot of noise within the party after it was announced that he would contest in Port Dickson.

Taking the example of choosing candidates, Anwar said the process would be from division to the state before the names are forwarded to party leadership.

“The same goes for choosing excos. The negotiation only involves the top brass. We cannot be calling everyone for the discussion,” he said.

Party deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was reported to have said the decision by Anwar to contest in Port Dickson should take into consideration the views of all party leaders.

Joining the chorus were PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin and party vice-president Tian Chua who both claimed party leaders were not consulted on which seat will be vacated for Anwar.

Anwar, however, said when his candidancy was formally announced by party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on Friday, all party leaders agreed to ensure the party wins Port Dickson.

“There are confusions that we are pushing aside the views of members. I do not stop anyone or groups from coming to my office to see me.”

“If I am around sit down and we talk,” he added.

Anwar said he waited for four months before initiating the by-election that has gotten the blessing of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“When I met him, I proposed that Tun look after the country while I look after Parliament and he chuckled,” he said.

“After he agreed, the seat was shortlisted and he has no issues with that,” he added.

Anwar was speaking to PKR members at Dewan Auditorium RTM here today.

At the same event, Anwar urged members to choose the best candidate during party election.

““Do not be bothered with ‘cai’. Go for the best. If you choose a candidate based on perks, we are no different from Umno,” he said.

He said this party election is a fight among family members.

“Win or lose we will stay a family. I will not remove those who lost in the election and I will ensure the family spirit is kept,” he added.