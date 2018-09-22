Sesco, Sarawak govt urged to lower electricity connection charge

Electricity pylons are seen near Dalwhinnie March 27, 2014. Syarikat Sesco Berhad and the Sarawak State government have been urged to look into the possibility of lowering the connection charge of electricity to houses, especially in the rural areas. — Reuters pic

SIBU, Sept 22 — Syarikat Sesco Berhad and the Sarawak state government have been urged to look into the possibility of lowering the connection charge of electricity to houses, especially in the rural areas.

Sibu Member of Parliament Oscar Ling Chai Yew said the high connection charge has been among the reasons why many rural dwellers have yet to enjoy the basic amenity even though their houses are just a stone’s throw away from the grid.

“Even though the pole is just six metres away, the connection charge is around RM4,000 to RM5,000,” said Ling, who has received numerous complaints from rural folks pertaining the matter.

Speaking at a press conference here today, Ling said the federal government can subsidise the connection charge but the available Rural Electrification Scheme (RES) fund under Rural Development Ministry is limited.

Furthermore, he said the application for the scheme is a lengthy process and home owners still need to fork out their money first for the installation of electricity to their house.

“The charge is too high for the rural dwellers. It is only by lowering the connection charge that they can enjoy electric supply,” he said. — Bernama