PH confident opposition block will contest in Port Dickson by-election

SEREMBAN, Sept 22 — Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Aminuddin Harun is confident the opposition block will put its candidate to challenge Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the PH candidate for the Port Dickson by-election.

Even though there was no announcement on whether PAS or Umno would be nominating a candidate to contest, Aminuddin who is also Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar said a clash with the opposition candidate was likely based on the speeches of their top leadership.

“If Umno did not send a candidate, I am confident PAS will send. Whatever it is we celebrate democracy in the country,” he said when met by reporters after launching the Negri Sembilan level World Pharmacists Day and Know Your Medicine Campaign here today.

Earlier, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and an independent candidate had announced contesting in the by-election against PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Aminuddin said the Negri Sembilan state PKR election would be postponed to allow the party machinery devote its full attention to the by-election.

The Port Dickson by-election was held after its incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullahi resigned as MP to pave the way for Anwar contest and return to Dewan Rakyat.

The Election Commission has set polling day on October 13. — Bernama