MACC in the midst of recovering assets purchased using 1MDB funds

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is trying to bring home all assets overseas allegedly purchased using funds misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said it included a Bombardier 700 aircraft worth RM143 million which was in Singapore, three paintings worth more than RM400 million and properties purchased in several countries.

“One of our investigation’s objective is to recover IMDB-related assets abroad and that’s why we (MACC) need the help of such countries as Switzerland, Singapore and the United States (US).

“A special team was sent after Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) from the respective countries was obtained via the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“For example, on Aug 7 we brought home the RM1 billion mega yacht Equanimity with the help of Indonesia,” he said.

The luxury yacht was seized at the request of the US authorities for its involvement with the 1MDB investigation.

He was speaking to reporters after coming on as a guest on the SPRM360 programme on Bernama Radio here, today.

Azam added that if the assets cannot be obtained, the MACC hoped to recover in cash form the equivalent value of the items.

Asked on whether there was a need to call international celebrities, such as Leornado Di Caprio to Malaysia to have his statement recorded, Azam replied, there was no need to do so because special MACC officers could record witnesses’ statements through the assistance of enforcement authorities in the countries involved.

Controversial businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low was reported to have used 1MDB funds to buy works of art which were presented to DiCaprio, which the actor had later returned. — Bernama