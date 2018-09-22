‘Gross mentality’, KJ says about basing marriageability on menstruation

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin slammed today a tweet that said menstruation indicated a girl’s maturity and readiness for marriage. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin slammed today a tweet that said menstruation indicated a girl’s maturity and readiness for marriage.

“A girl who has her period is considered mature and ready for marriage..Age is not the real issue..Its simple and its plain,” Twitter [email protected] said in Malay.

Khairy retweeted the tweet and said: “Gross mentality”.

The Twitter user was responding to the former Umno Youth leader’s criticism of Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu @ Aziz Jaafar’s proposal to reduce the legal age of marriage to 14 and 16 for Muslim girls and boys respectively.

“Madness. Jangan pula ada yang cakap ‘don’t question Mufti’ ‘pergi belajar agama’ etc. This is madness. Plain and simple,” Khairy said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail insisted yesterday that the government will raise the minimum age of marriage to 18, after another child marriage case in Kelantan was reported, this time involving a 15-year-old wedded to a 44-year-old man.