Mat Sabu’s trials and tribulations penned in latest biography

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu at a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur June 4, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TEMERLOH, Sept 22 — The trials and tribulations of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu’s political career which began 43 years ago has been penned in a book titled Amanah Mohamad Sabu.

The 20-chapter book authored by Zinitulniza Abdul Kadir was published by the Malaysian Institute of Translation and Books (ITBM) in collaboration with Amanah.

It was launched by National Laureate Dr A Samad Said in a ceremony during Amanah’s third-anniversary celebration at Dewan Tun Razak here.

In the book, Mohamad Sabu also shares a part of his life not known to the public, namely being a successful thinker, a fact proven today, as he is among important individuals who helped transform Malaysia’s political landscape.

The book is priced RM45 in the Peninsular and RM50 in Sabah and Sarawak.

It can be purchased at the ITBM bookstore in Section 10 Wangsa Maju as well as all major bookstores nationwide, or by contacting the number 019-2219015 directly via WhatsApp. — Bernama