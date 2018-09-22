Get well soon, Chong Wei!

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman sent his well wishes to national shuttled Datuk Lee Chong Wei after BAM confirmed that the shuttler is suffering from nose cancer. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, September 23 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman sent his well wishes to national shuttled Datuk Lee Chong Wei, after Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirmed yesterday afternoon that the 35-year-old is suffering from nose cancer.

“Get well soon, national hero.

“The ministry is always ready to give our full support to Datuk Lee Chong Wei who is an icon and a Malaysian hero.”

The 25-year-old also advised Malaysians to respect the shuttler’s privacy for the time being.

“I advise all parties to respect him and give him some privacy during a time like this. Our moral support and prayers are with him throughout his battle,” he said in the statement.

His deputy Steven Sim Chee Keong echoed the same sentiments on his Twitter account (@scheekeong).

“Deeply saddened to hear the news about our national badminton champion Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

“However, I’m sure he is a strong character who can face a situation like this. Let us pray for his health. I’ve sent my well wishes to the family via BAM,” the Tweet read.

Deputy prime minister and BAM patron Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

“Saddened by the news of Datuk Lee Chong Wei who is diagnosed with early stage nose cancer. DLCW is currently receiving treatment in Taiwan and let us together pray for him to fully recover,” she tweeted on her account @drwanazizah

Her daughter — PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah tweeted: “Praying for a speedy recovery champ! Have heart Datuk Lee Chong Wei — with a steady stream of prayers from Malaysians everywhere.”

Ex-BAM patron Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor meanwhile told Malay Mail that news about Chong Wei’s health saddens her but she was confident that he will be back on his feet in no time.

“Datuk Lee is a true embodiment of a warrior. Having known him personally, he never lets anything come in the way of his goals — especially when he trains for championships.

“I am very confident he will fight his way back to good health. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this period,” she said.

Malaysians also rallied in support of their icon on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Kavita Muthusamy, a big fan of Chong Wei, dedicated a long message to her idol on Instagram and said she knows he will win this battle.

“You’re one of the most cheerful players I’ve ever met. I always thought world class players aren’t friendly until I met you.

“I’ve cheered for you for your greatest games and supported you during your worst times but accepting this news has definitely been one of the hardest. You can definitely win this battle and we Malaysians are always with you,” her Instagram post read.

Nur Ameera (@ameerazulkefli) tweeted: “What heartbreaking news. We, Malaysians are praying for your speedy recovery, hero!” while Suthan Surendran’s (@SSuthan86) post read “You are a fighter, you are a hero, you’ll get through this too, god bless and come back stronger.”

Twitter userNor3en (@Nor3en1) posted: “Lee Chong Wei dedicated all of his life for Malaysia. Life is so unfair. Maybe it’s a sign from god for him to focus fully on himself and family. Keep strong and fighting not for Malaysia, but for yourself.”

A Facebook post stating that the Penang-born shuttler was diagnosed with stage three nose cancer went viral on Friday while a day earlier, BAM confirmed that Chong Wei will return from Taiawan to Malaysia in early October. — —