Wan Azizah calls on Malaysians to pray for Chong Wei

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has called on Malaysians to pray for Datuk Lee Chong Wei, who is reportedly suffering from nasal cancer. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has called on Malaysians to pray for national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei, who is reportedly suffering from nasal cancer.

“Aggrieved to hear that Datuk Lee Chong Wei is suffering from early-stage nose cancer. Chong Wei is currently undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

“Let us all pray for DLCW’s complete recovery,” she said via Twitter.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) today confirmed that the former world number one was receiving treatment for nasal cancer in Taiwan and recuperating amongst family members.

In July, BAM had issued a statement saying Chong Wei would not participate in two major tournaments due to respiratory problems and had been advised by doctors to rest.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said he would meet with BAM to discuss how the government could help Chong Wei and his family.

“I’m sad to hear about the challenge facing our national badminton champion Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

“But I’m confident of his fighting spirit to overcome this challenge. Let us all pray for LCW’s good health. I have sent him my regards through BAM,” he said. — Bernama