Badminton fraternity rocked by Chong Wei’s cancer diagnosis

Lee Chong Wei’s cancer diagnosis has shocked the badminton fraternity to its core. – Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 – They tried to keep it a secret but eventually it was going to come out and predicatably Lee Chong Wei’s cancer diagnosis has shocked the badminton fraternity to its core.

The singles department – already reeling from the absence of Iskandar Zulkarnain, suspended for smoking – had to do without Chong Wei at the Asian Games resulting in them returning empty handed for the first time since 1986.

The fate of Malaysia’s singles rests on the hands of youngsters Lee Zii Jia and Leong Jun Hao and as expected, they were taken aback by the news.

“I really had no idea he was having such a terrible illness,” said national No. 2 singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia when contacted today.

“When he went missing, we in the team told ourselves to focus on our training and make sure we try to fill the void left by Chong Wei. Personally I know I have a long way to go to be like him but when I heard he had cancer it shocked me to the core.

“I never expected he would get such a debilitating illness. I wish there was something we could do to help him so I will be praying for his speedy recovery,” added the 20-year-old.

Leong Jun Hao, Malaysia’s third ranked singles shuttler was equally taken aback by the news. He, like Zii Jia, thought it was business as usual and that Chong Wei needed time to recover from a gruelling few months of competition following his 12th Malaysian Open win on July 1.

After that historic win, Chong Wei played the Indonesian Open, losing in the semifinals and that was the last anyone saw him on court.

“Like my peers we don’t question a lot as we know we have a duty to the people to do our best when we take to court,” said Jun Hao.

“That’s our focus and we’re aware of the gap between us and Chong Wei but still when I heard the news it hit me like a tonne of bricks,” said Jun Hao.

“I have no words to describe how sad I feel. Not having him in training is a big miss. He is an exceptional player who brings out the best in us. I want Chong Wei to know that all of us in the team are praying. We’re praying for him to be free of cancer and want him to be back with us as soon as possible,” said the 19-year-old.

The rest of the main squad are at the China Open in the city of Changzhou, in the province of Jiangsu, China.