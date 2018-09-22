Sarawak DAP vice chair calls for probe into Tanjung Manis Water Supply Project

Sarawak DAP vice chairman David Wong Kee Woan wants the MACC to probe the Tanjung Manis Water Supply Project. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SIBU, Sept 22 — Sarawak DAP vice chairman David Wong Kee Woan wants the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the Tanjung Manis Water Supply Project.

The Pelawan assemblyman said based on the Auditor-General’s 2017 Report told a press conference here today that the project did not achieve its intended target of supplying piped water to the people of Tanjung Manis and the Tanjung Manis Halal Hub.

He said that he would be lodging a report with the MACC so that an investigation can be carried out.

He also urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led federal government to get the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate on the huge development allocation given to Sabah and Sarawak under the 11th Malaysian during former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Najib’s administration.

He said Sarawakians wanted to know where the money went as Minister of International Trade and Industry Darrell Lieking had in Kuching yesterday mentioned that the federal government would look into the matter as the two states were lagging behind in terms of development, despite receiving a big chunk of the RM260 billion development expenditure budget as tabled by Najib in May 2015.

The allocation was meant to among others, to increase and enhance road infrastructure, airports, rural development, healthcare facilities and create job opportunities. — Bernama