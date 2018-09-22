Chaos rules on first day of PKR election

The first day of PKR’s election was marred by chaos as physical fights led to arrests and polling in several Kedah branches were postponed due to problems with the party’s new e-voting system. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The first day of PKR’s election was marred by chaos as physical fights led to arrests and polling in several Kedah branches were postponed due to problems with the party’s new e-voting system.

Utusan Malaysia reported police arrested four individuals suspected to be involved in a fight during polling for the Merbok branch in Kedah.

Kuala Muda district police chief Asst Commissioner Adzli Abu Shah said one of the individuals was beaten with a stick.

“However, investigations on the cause of the fight are ongoing and the police will arrest a few more people over the fights,” he was quoted saying.

Voting at the Alor Star, Sungai Petani, Sik, Baling and Kulim/ Bandar Baharu had to be postponed due to technical problems, as well as the Merbok, Jerai and Padang Serai branches, the Malay-language news outlet reported.

“There are several reasons why we had to postpone the voting process at those three branches, including disruptions in the e-voting system, impatient supporters, and demands by some groups for polling at their branch to be delayed,” PKR central election committee chairman Datuk Rashid Din told Utusan Malaysia, referring to the Merbok, Jerai and Padang Seri branches.

National newswire Bernama reported delays in voting at the Permatang Pauh division due to technical problems.