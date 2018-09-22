Sabah to generate employment opportunities with industrialisation, says MB

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the Sabah government will carry out all efforts to provide employment opportunities for the younger generation. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 22 — The Sabah government will carry out all efforts to provide employment opportunities for the younger generation, especially students from universities and colleges in the state, says Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal.

He said towards this direction, Sabah would not only be depending on sectors such as agriculture but would step up efforts to industrialise.

“To develop the state we want to see Sabah as an industrial state. So the new Sabah government led by Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) will be making efforts to provide employment opportunities by developing the state further,” he said.

He was speaking at the 2018 Sabah Community College Convocation here today.

At the ceremony, 679 graduates from eight community colleges in Sabah received their certificates. Also present was Polytechnic and Community College Department director-general Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ismail Abd Aziz.

Commenting further, Mohd Shafie said it was not enough when the government is only issuing certificates, diplomas and degrees as the most important thing is to coordinate education with employment opportunities.

“We also need to coordinate employment potential with the requirements of the industry especially in Sabah.

“As such, we even created an Education and Innovation Ministry to produce the manpower needed today,” he said. — Bernama