Communications Ministry aims to provide high-speed broadband in high-impact areas

ALOR SETAR, Sept 22 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) aims to provide high-speed broadband in high-impact areas with speeds of up to 100Mbps through the High Speed Broadband (HSBB) project.

The ministry’s Senior Under-Secretary (Management), Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor said besides HSBB, there is also a Sub-Urban Broadband (SUBB) project where the target is to provide broadband in rural areas with speeds of up to 20Mbps.

“We (the ministry) have implemented various initiatives in the provision of infrastructure for telecommunications which is a basic platform that can spur the country’s socio-economic activities.

“Via the ministry’s Double The Speed, Half The Price project, which is to be implemented, the price of services is expected to drop by at least 25 per cent,” he said in his opening remarks at the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2018 celebration here, today.

The event held at the National Science Centre North Regional Branch is an initiative aimed at strengthening the digital economy as a new economic source as well as raising public awareness and technological literacy.

In the meantime, Samsuni said the government and its agencies are drafting programmes to harness the potential and economic impacts specifically focusing on three pioneer sectors, namely manufacturing, agriculture and transport.

“Among the ongoing initiatives implemented at the national level are the Smart Farming Programme (E-Ladang) to encourage farmers to harness technology to increase the yield as well as income of farmers.

“In addition, through the Malaysia City Brain Project, the ministry is working with various parties to offer smart solutions to facilitate and streamline traffic management in Kuala Lumpur city by optimising the flow of vehicles and traffic signals,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Industry and Investment, Local Government and Housing Committee chairman Tan Kok Yew said the people of Kedah have benefited through the HSBB project to connect with the outside world.

“Through the statistics released by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for the second quarter of this year, Kedah has seen a substantial increase of 101,000 fixed broadband subscriptions and 1,872,600 mobile broadband subscriptions,” he said. — Bernama