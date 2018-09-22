Twitch now banned in China

Twitch is one of many big tech companies banned in China. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Sept 22 — Game streaming service Twitch is now banned in China, with the app disappearing from the App Store and the Twitch website inaccessible.

This happened after a recent surge in the site’s popularity in China. According to Abacus, Twitch has confirmed its ban in China while not revealing any reason behind it.

It comes as a blow to Chinese eSports fans who turned to the site to watch eSports matches now shown on local broadcaster CCTV.

Twitch joins other services such as Google, Facebook and Reddit who have also been banned in China.