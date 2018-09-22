Suhakam does not support gay marriage

Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) chief Tan Sri Razali Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, July 14, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) said today it was not in favour of same-sex unions, but also noted that everyone had the same “basic rights” under the Federal Constitution.

Suhakam also said ratifying international human rights treaties would not likely oblige the government to legalise same-sex marriages.

“While Suhakam believes and subscribes to the universality of human rights, Suhakam does not fail to take into account our context specific values,” Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail said in a statement.

“However, Suhakam is steadfast in its position that no one has the right to discriminate LGBTs (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) or treat them with hate or violence,” it said.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday that LGBT rights and same-sex marriages were unacceptable in Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country, as he claimed Suhakam advocated LGBT rights.

Razali said today that the government cannot allow inaction and “political” homophobia to lead to violence against the LGBT minority.

“Malaysia has had cases of transgender murders and violence, and Suhakam believes that it is time that the government take serious effort to protect all our people with an anti-discrimination law.

“Suhakam reiterates that all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity have the same basic rights as enshrined in our Federal Constitution.”

PAS said in a statement today that it opposed any move to challenge anti-LGBT laws.

“PAS is firm that anyone who is chosen as the leader of Malaysia must have good character and is not involved at all with an abnormal and unnatural lifestyle,” PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said.