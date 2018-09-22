Anifah has no plans to form new party

Datuk Seri Anifah Aman said that he has not planned to form a new party. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 22 — Three days after Kimanis Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anifah Aman announced his resignation from Umno, rumours began to spread that he would be forming a new political party.

However, when contacted here today to verify the rumours, he said that he has not planned to form a new party that would also serve as an opposition to the new government.

“No plans yet,” he simply replied in a Whatsapp message to Bernama.

Anifah announced his resignation from Umno on Wednesday (Sept 19) in keeping with his pledge to quit the party if he could no longer continue to champion the cause of the people in Sabah through the party and Barisan Nasional (BN).

He said that without Umno and BN in power, his struggle to restore the rights of Sabahans contained in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) would be fruitless. — Bernama