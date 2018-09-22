Entrepreneur Development Ministry to train entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur and Co-operative Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof speaks to reporters at Menara Usahawan in Putrajaya July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development aims to provide proper training for entrepreneurs, while also acting as a coordinating body for agencies under its purview in a bid to strengthen the contribution of entrepreneurs to the economy.

Minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof said the ministry, which was revived under the new Pakatan Harapan government after its closure in 2007, would facilitate the development of entrepreneurs, especially small and medium enterprises, and monitor their performance, as well as reaching out to those who were keen to advance themselves.

He noted previously, agencies designated for entrepreneur development seemed to be working in silos and there were no coordinated effort to develop local entrepreneurs.

“We have the Cooperative College of Malaysia but that is specific for cooperatives. We are trying to look beyond that by introducing different training modules so that the training is not just for cooperatives but also for others,” he said.

Mohd Redzuan admitted that a daunting task lay ahead in the sphere of entrepreneurship development and hoped entrepreneurs would be eager improve themselves and inculcate a culture of discipline. — Bernama