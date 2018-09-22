Singaporean developer releases ‘whack-a-mole’ game featuring Najib

Can you spot him? — Picture by Glassfire Games

PETALING JAYA, Sept 22 – Need a quick break from a stressful day at work?

Download Where Is Najib?, a satirical game by Singaporean company Glassfire Games featuring former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who has been charged with corruption and money laundering.

The ‘whack-a-mole’-styled game gives you 10 seconds to score at least 100 points to ‘find’ Najib.

Instead of moles popping out, you would have to hit his head with a diamond and each successful hit would grant you 10 points.

If you manage to score at least 100 points, you would get sarcastic answers such as, “You Found Najib! He’s googling ‘how to delete my computer’”, “You Found Najib! He’s weeping into the saddest bowl of sup kambing in the world” or “You Found Najib! He’s disguised as a durian”.

A simple game which could fill at least 10 minutes of your time. — Picture by Glassfire Games

Game developer Samantha De Silva from Glassfire Games told Digital News Asia last week the reason they created the game was because events surrounding the former prime minister and the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal were extraordinary and beyond awful.

“I wanted to make this game not just for entertainment, but also to highlight through satire, how horrifying it is that these events took place.

“And as a reminder that we cannot fear monsters while we are laughing at them,” she said.

The mobile game is free to download on the Apple App Store and will be available on Google Play Store within the next three months.