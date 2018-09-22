Plastic straw ban effective 2020, ministry clarifies

The ban on the use of plastic drinking straws effective Jan 1, 2020, is aimed at traders and operators of food outlets who are licence holders, and not at the public. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The ban on the use of plastic drinking straws effective Jan 1, 2020, is aimed at traders and operators of food outlets who are licence holders, and not at the public.

Federal Territories Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Adnan Md Ikhsan said the ban will be included in the conditions for business licences from January 1, 2019.

“At the same time, straws which are not made of the conventional plastic will be provided as an alternative,” he said in a statement here today.

Awareness campaigns on the negative effects of using the conventional plastic straws will be held throughout 2019 until the ban is enforced, he said.

Adnan said exemptions will be given to the handicapped and sick who need straws and plastic items in their daily lives.

He said straws made from biodegradable material or paper could be used instead of conventional plastic straws. — Bernama