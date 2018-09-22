Telltale Games closes shop, future Walking Dead games cancelled

Not even movie and game franchise tie-ups helped shore up Telltale Games' fortunes — AFP pic

SAN RAFAEL, Sept 22 — Telltale Games has laid off 250 employees and has apparently cancelled all future titles.

In a statement, Telltale said that it would retain a small team of 25 to “fulfill the company’s obligations to its board and partners.”

The company is known for its narrative-based games for franchises that included The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us, with a Stranger Things game in the works though it now has been cancelled.

Telltale had been subject to scrutiny in the last few months after revelations of toxic management issues, including a culture of overwork.

Workers have apparently been laid off without severance, with many of them being contract workers.

It's a sad end for a company who put out titles held in much regard.